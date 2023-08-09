The Lone Star Conference announced 2,090 student-athletes were named to the Commissioner’s Honor Roll for the 2023 spring semester, including 686 who achieved perfect 4.0 grade point averages during the term.
To be eligible, student-athletes must have a minimum 3.30 grade point average for the semester and be on the current roster. Of ASU's 156 honorees, 58 student-athletes obtained a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Britton Cade Jones, of Troup, was among the Angelo State University student-athletes named to the LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll. He is majoring in Criminal Justice.
West Texas A&M posted the highest number of student-athletes on the Commissioner's Honor Roll with 192 members, including 74 with 4.0 grade-point averages. UT Tyler was second with 184 honorees and an LSC-best 77 with a 4.0 GPA. Lubbock Christian (173), UT Permian Basin (164) and St. Mary's (161) complete the spring 2023 top five institutions.
See more details, including the full list of honor roll honorees at angelosports.com and at lonestarconference.org.
