In a unanimous decision at the Dec. 19 meeting, the Troup city council declined to adopt a resolution approving a bid on a piece of property struck off the tax roles and submitted a bid to obtain the property for the city of Troup.
An entity out of the Dallas area submitted a bid for the approximately 1.03 acre property situated off Hwy 110. Previously struck off and receiving no bid at a sheriff’s tax sale, the taxing entities became owners of the property. The bid had to be approved by all taxing entities before the sale could be made.
As one of the taxing entities for this property, it was requested that the city of Troup adopt a resolution in support of the sale. Instead, the council voted to decline the bid and to submit an offer to the other taxing entities involved, in order to obtain the property for the city of Troup. The land, which is landlocked, is situated next to a city water well.
The total bid, including related fees, is $11,502.51.
Other items approved by council were:
• Preliminary re-plat of the property at 1916 N. Old Tyler Hwy;
• Final re-plat of the property at 22643 CR 2138, located in the extraterritorial jurisdiction of Troup;
• Final re-plat of the property at 412 W. Oak;
• Placement of a street light on the corner of S. Beulah and W. Paschal;
• The holiday schedule for 2023; and
• The consent agenda.
The city manager reported was also approved and included the following:
• Troup’s December sales tax payment of $47614.43 is the largest sales tax payment in December in Troup’s history and 1.15% greater than December 2021. December sales tax payments are for retail sales made in October. For the 2022 calendar year, sales tax payments are up 14.13% from calendar year 2021.
• At the November meeting the city council authorized the purchase of a dump trailer at a cost not to exceed $12,000. Public Works Director John Odom located a new 7x14x2 dump trailer for $9,210.25. The trailer is now in use. It is anticipated that funds from the auction of the existing dump truck will help offset the cost of the dump trailer.
• The downtown sidewalk project is progressing and Crown has heard from the light provider that the street lights are in transit.
• The bid opening for the renovation of the Tarbutton Street and Westwood lift stations has been delayed until January 10 due to contractors having problems getting prices from their suppliers.
• The city is still awaiting the resolution of the standpipe issue at the wastewater treatment plant to proceed with the installation of all the new parts for the clarifiers. When the clarifiers and the screw pump, which has also arrived, are installed, the wastewater treatment plant renovation project will be complete.
• The city is awaiting delivery of the equipment from Motorola to upgrade and move the antenna at the Smith County Communications Center for the Outdoor Emergency Warning System.
Item on the agenda but held over for a future meeting were a final re-plat of the property at 605 E. Calvert and the final re-plat for the property at 507 S. Georgia, as these were not received in time for building official review. An item to consider a variance for side yard setbacks fro the property at 308 W. Tarbutton will be an agenda item for a future zoning board of adjustments.
The Troup city council regularly meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Monday of the month at the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library, 102 S. Georgia.
