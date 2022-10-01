The city of Troup invites residents, former residents and the general public to come together in downtown to celebrate the city’s sesquicentennial. Volunteers have been preparing to present a day of fun, entertainment and information on the city’s history.
The festivities open with a parade at 10 a.m., featuring 35 entries, according to Suzanne Loudamy, Sesquicentennial committee member and Executive Director of Troup Chamber of Commerce. Drummer Paul Leim, a Troup native, will serve as Grand Marshal. Other entries include floats featuring the 1973 Troup High School football championship team and the 1992 and 1993 basketball state champions.
“We’re really excited about those because those will be lots of fun; good memories,” Loudamy said. Several local businesses will have floats in the parade, as will the city of Troup. The city will be represented by a steam engine float, paying homage to the importance of the railroad in the founding of the Troup.
As no parade would be complete without the marching band, the THS band will be participating, along with cheerleaders and twirlers.
Showcased on the main stage, located at the old bank building on the corner of Duvall and N. Georgia, will be known artists and local talent, performing a variety of musical styles throughout the day. About midday, there will be a break in the musical lineup as U.S. Marine Capt. Tom Cartlidge recognizes Troup Veterans.
The main stage schedule includes:
• 10:50 a.m. - Maddie Howell singing the Star Spangled Banner
• 10:55 a.m.-12:50 p.m. - Praise and Worships Bands
• 1:00-1:25 p.m. - Recognition of Troup Veterans, US Marine Captain Tom Cartlidge
• 1:45-2:45 p.m.- 65 dB, an acoustic group that plays classic rock, country and soul music
• 3:00-4:00 p.m. - Mariachi Los Caporales
• 4:15-5:15.p.m. - Kindergarten through 8th grade Talent Contest
• 5:30-5:55 p.m. - Jessica Walker, opera singer
• 6:05-6:35 p.m. - Paul Leim, studio drummer, "Hit Snippets" from 40 plus years of hits
• 6:50-7:50 p.m. - Shake, Rattle and Roll
• 8:05-9:25pm - Tuxedo Cats
• 9:35-10 p.m. - Tatum Hunter and Gang, Dance Party Rave
A Kid’s Zone will be established on the east side of Troup’s First United Methodist Church and will include bounce houses, face painting and a petting zoo. The church will also open and make their playground available.
History buffs photos will want to make certain to stop by historical display in the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library, located at 102 S. Georgia.
“It’s growing daily,” Loudamy said. “There is going to be some really, really neat historical items and photos and information, along with videos. We’ve got at least a couple of videos they’re going to be showing.”
The vehicle enthusiast will also want to visit the library, or at least the library parking lot, where a car, truck and tractor show will take place.
Shoppers will enjoy the approximately 25 to 30 vendors will be available. Commemorative T-shirts, caps and ornaments will be available in the vendor area. Many downtown businesses will also be open for the celebration, even if they don’t normally operate on Saturdays.
One can enjoy the entire day celebrating in downtown Troup without missing a meal. Food trucks slated to be on-site include Edgar’s Big Taco, Reo’s New Orleans Kitchen, Spud Station and Sno on the Go.
An information booth will be set up at the four-way stop to assist visitors. Anyone who would like to volunteer to be a runner or assist with clean up should check in at the information booth.
Don’t miss this once in a lifetime occasion. Join your neighbors and friends in the festivities as Troup celebrates this milestone anniversary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.