The Troup city council authorized use of remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds to continue supporting local infrastructure projects and has approved C.T. Brannon Corporation to provide engineering services and implementation of these projects.
With $68,000 remaining in the original tranche of ARPA funds, the city will renovate and rehabilitate the Tarbutton Street Lift Station, according to City Manager Gene Cottle. This lift station handles almost all of the sewer flow west of the railroad tracks. Other similar projects will be undertaken after bids are received on the Tarbutton Street Lift Station and the balance of ARPA funds can be determined.
Portions of these funds have been expended to renovate and rehabilitate the Price Street Lift Station, $157,167.04; for emergency sinkhole repair on West Duval Street, $12,864.93; and to replace the air conditioner at Troup City Hall, $9,763.00, according to Cottle.
Troup has also committed $20,000 to Smith County to assist with mental health outreach projects and $22,000 has been designated for administration and compliance management assistance from Traylor and Associates.
The second and final tranche of ARPA funds has not yet reached city accounts, as of the Sept. 12 council meeting.
A public hearing was conducted regarding the proposed fiscal year 2022-2023 budget. No one appeared or spoke at this hearing.
Council elected to present the proposed budget for consideration at the Sept. 19 meeting. The Troup Community Development Corporation 2022-2023 budget will also be considered for approval at that time.
Action items approved by council included:
• Financial report for July
• An ordinance abandoning a portion of the city’s right of way located within the city limits;
• A re-plat of property at 105 E. Magnolia
• A resolution adding an action item to the Smith County Hazard Mitigation Action Plan;
• A re-plat for 202 S. Price
• Drilling permit for Northcutt-Burke A (AW) 1H and Northcutt-Burke B (AW) 2H and pipeline permit for Northcutt-Burke (AW) 1H and 2H Pipeline for Sabine Oil and Gas, previously approved but the change of well names necessitated new approval
• The city manager to sign a letter of engagement with Acker & Company for the audit of city finances for Oct. 1, 2021-Sept. 30, 2022
• Closure of the 100 block of N. Virginia St., the 100 block of S. Virginia St., the 100 block of S. Carolina St. and the 100 block of West Calvert St. for Troup’s Sesquicentennial Celebration set for Saturday, Oct. 8
• A TCDC project to fund $10,000 for the Troup Sesquicentennial
Minutes of the August meeting and the August financial report will be presented for approval at the Sept. 19 meeting.
Nelson Darden, Place 2 Councilman, was not present at this meeting.
The regular monthly meeting of the Troup city council is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library.
