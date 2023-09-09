The city of Troup will conduct a public hearing on the proposed 2023-2024 city budget at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11.
The total budget proposed for 2023-2024 equals $3,244,441.20, which includes $2,066,056 in the general fund, $923,254.61 for water and sewer, $147,925.50 for debt service and $107,205.09 in the library fund.
The budget, as proposed, would raise $87,305, or 12.36%, over the previous budget.
Property tax revenue which will be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year is $11,186.
The majority of revenue for the general fund is from maintenance and operations (property) taxes, 31.46%, and sales taxes, 29.04%.
Solid waste collection accounts for 16.08% of general fund revenue.
Other sources of income for the general fund include internal transfers from water and sewer (8.47%), franchise fees (3.63%), reimbursements from Troup Community Development Corporation (2.42%), post office renal income (1.91%), ambulance service subscription (1.91%), interest income (1.21%), other taxes and fees (1.15%), police fines and fees (0.96%) and royalties (0.73%).
Expenditures from the general fund include employee costs, 49.2%; operating expenses, 46.19%; contract items and supplies, 3.81% and capital expenditures, 0.79%.
Salaries for most city employees have been adjusted in the proposed budget. Police officer pay adjustments averaged 18.97%, with adjustments for other city employees ranging from 6.8% to 15.79%. These increases are intended to keep Troup competitive when it comes to employee salaries and benefits.
With regard to benefits, Troup has increased the deductible for employees from $750 to $1,500 for in-network and from $1,500 to $3,000 for out-of-network care. The city also set up a reimbursement pool of $1,000 per employee to assist with out-of-pocket expenses. These changes allow the city to limit the increase in its monthly health insurance premiums to 9.15% from last year’s costs. Without these adjustments, costs would have increased by 25%.
The proposed budget allocates $75,000 for street repairs.
The city has also designated $35,000 as a grant match for a possible grant to repair and replace sewer lines that have deteriorated. This money was allocated due to the problems caused at the wastewater plant from inflows during heavy rains.
The proposed budget calls for no change in the water and wastewater rates. The most recent increase was implemented in March 2023.
To view the proposed 2023-2024 budget, visit trouptx.com and choose the Budget 2023-2024 link under the City Government tab.
