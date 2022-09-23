The Jacksonville Independent School District trustees, at the Sept. 19 meeting, recognized six students, three juniors and three seniors, for outstanding academic performance in combination with outstanding performance on PSAT or AP exams.
“These kids really illustrate why what we do what we do and we’re very proud of them,” said Ben Peacock, Jacksonville High School Principal.
Peacock introduced each of the students, announcing the awards each received. Students honored were:
• Juan Arrendondo, junior, National Hispanic Recognition Scholar
• Natalie Dudley, junior, National Hispanic Recognition Scholar
• Dakoda Whiteley, junior, National Rural and Small Town Scholar
• Jonathan Botello, senior, National Hispanic Recognition and Rural and Small Town Scholar
• Claudia Mireles Cabellero, senior, National Hispanic Recognition Scholar
Although not present at the meeting, senior Brooklyn Hunter was also mentioned as an award recipient.
In an informational report, board members received a security update from the district’s Chief of Police Bill Avera.
“We have these intruder detection audits that Gov. Abbott ordered and funded for a team of folks to come out and look at campuses randomly across the state to see how they’re doing in terms of exterior doors being locked,” Avera said. “I must tell you that Joe Wright Elementary School scored a perfect score.”
Avera presented a safe and secure schools update to school board members during the meeting.
Joe Wright, audited last week, was the only campus to be inspected at that time.
Avera reported that all requirements were completed with the exception of one, which was currently in progress. He noted safety audits were completed and training has been conducted with approximately 95% to 97% of staff to date.
“It’s evident that safety is top priority in this district because if we don’t have a safe and secure environment obviously you can’t have teaching and learning take place,” Avera said.
He also mentioned the district’s behavioral threat assessment teams were in place, with training scheduled.
“The district has taken this very seriously,” Avera said. “Our employees have been phenomenal to work with.”
Action items approved by the board included:
• The 2022-2023 concussion oversight team
• Budget amendment 23-01, authorizing funds to be transferred between functions so it would not be necessary to seek board approval prior to each individual transfer
• An interlocal agreement with Equalis Group Purchasing Cooperative
• The consent agenda
Board member Jill Penn was not present for this meeting.
The next board meeting is set for Tuesday, Oct. 18.
