Twenty-six Bullard High School students have earned AP Scholar Awards for their exceptional achievements on AP exams taken last school year.
Every fall, the College Board Advanced Placement Program recognizes students who demonstrated outstanding performance on multiple AP exams. Students who enroll in AP courses have the ability to take AP exams upon completion of the course. College credit is then given to the student depending on the score earned on the exam. The highest possible score is a five.
The AP Scholar Award is granted to students who receive scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP exams. Sixteen BHS students earned the AP Scholar Award. These students are Callie Bailey, MacKenzie Ballow, Caleb Brooks, Natalie Constante, Madison Creel, Anke de Kock, Caden Garrick, Athena Granger, Saelyr Hunt, Mason Mayo, Brooke Minton, Chloe Moga, Rachel Petty, Christian Rice, Abigail Sowers and Rachael Wilbur.
The AP Scholar with Honor Award is granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. Four BHS earned the AP Scholar with Honor Award and include Olivia Anderson, Elise Ellis, Madeleine Fath and Summer Strong.
The AP Scholar with Distinction Award is granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. Six BHS students earned the AP Scholar with Distinction Award. These students are Jeffery Brooks, Camille Coopwood, Emelia Donnell, Caitlyn Malone, Richard Metcalf and Reagan Stegall.
"Becoming an AP scholar is no easy task,” said Philip Brooks, BHS advanced studies teacher and coordinator. “It takes a strong work ethic and a desire to truly understand each course at a college level. These students not only showed this academic devotion in one course but in three or more courses. They pushed themselves time and time again to achieve excellence."
For more information, contact Amy Pawlak, Bullard ISD Public Relations Coordinator, at amy.pawlak@bullardisd.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.