Two arrests have been made in connection to what authorities are calling a suspected drug trafficking organization in Jacksonville.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Police Department initiated a three-month investigation into the suspected drug trafficking organization at a residence on CR 4303, according to the CCSO. The investigation resulted in officials obtaining arrest warrants for Drew Clark, Sr. and Latona Durrett, who will be charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.
The Cherokee County Regional Special Response Team, which included personnel from the CCSO, JPD and Bullard Police Department, executed a search warrant and an arrest warrant at the CR 4303 residence Wednesday, Aug. 16. The two identified suspects, Clark and Durrett, were taken into custody without incident and suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, firearms and money were collected from the residence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.