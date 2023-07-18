Two convictions obtained in Cherokee County courtrooms have been upheld by the Texas 12th Court of Appeals, according to statements released by the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office.
Two men, tried in separate cases, were each found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
On June 15, 2022, a jury found John Wesley Allen, Jr. guilty of sex abuse of a child under the age of 14. Allen received a sentence of life in prison with no eligibility for parole.
A notice of appeal was filed with the 369th Judicial District Court, where his case had been heard, July 7, 2022.
The 12th Court of Appeals rejected Allen’s claim that his procedural due process rights were violated and the Court abused its discretion in sustaining the State’s objections to his attempt to cross-examine the victim regarding specific questions.
The State was represented by Jonathan Richey, both at trail and during the appellate process.
Allen was represented by Clay Thomas at trial and by Stephen Shires on appeal.
Rojelio Barboza was found guilty of continuous sexual assault of a child in July 2022 after an approximately three-hour deliberation by the jury in the 2nd Judicial District Court of Cherokee County. He received a sentence of 60 years without the possibility of parole. This judgment was affirmed on appeal.
District Attorney Elmer C. Beckworth and Assistant DA Jonathan Richey represented the State’s interests in the case at trial with Beckworth acting on the State’s behalf during the appeal.
Barboza was represented by Sten Langsjoen at trial, and by Srav Muralidhar during appeal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.