A two-day undercover operation for solicitation of prostitution, conducted Aug. 23 and 24, netted 17 individuals.
All of the accused were arrested in Smith County and booked into the Smith County jail.
Individuals charged with solicitation included:
• Ramiro Borja, 50, Tyler
• Yorel Markei Bush, 27, Tyler
• Matthew Cecotti, 29, Mineola
• Timothy Cunningham, 64, Kilgore
• Michael Dewayne Erwin, 48, Richardson
• Gabriel Esparza, 32, Tyler
• Anthony Richard Fleetwood, 40, Tyler
• Steve Wayne Gatlin, 58, Bullard
• Pedro Javier Hernandez, 26, Tyler
• Marcus Stanley Pierce, 51, Tyler
• Dwayne Darrell Thompson, 53, Mineola
• George J Vazachira, 38, Frisco
• Marcus Levinsky Wade, 56, Flint
Those charged with illegal possession of a weapon in addition to prostitution were:
• Nikesu Kayastha, 50, Tyler
• Jimmy Don Moore, 62, Jacksonville
• Miguel Angel Ortega, 29, Tyler
• Richard Walls, 34, Whitehouse
Each of the men charged posted bail and were released the day following their respective arrests.
The sting was a joint operation that involved the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Rains County Sheriff’s Office, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and the Attorney General’s Office.
