A two-vehicle wreck at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 26, left a building partially demolished, but no injuries to drivers or others.
An 18-wheeler truck was traveling southbound on SH 110 near the SH 204 intersection when a passenger vehicle pulled out in front of it. After stopping at the light, the unnamed woman driving the car turned south onto SH 110, traveling the same direction as the truck. The driver of the truck, Billie Daniels, could not avoid colliding with the smaller vehicle.
According to State Trooper Garrick Polyard, the driver of the car stopped at the intersection but failed to yield the right-of-way, causing the accident.
The collision of the two vehicles caused the truck to lose steering and Daniels was propelled into the corner of a building owned by First Baptist Church Ponte.
There were no apparent injuries to either driver and no one was in the building when it was struck. Polyard said the driver of the car was examined by EMS but refused transport to a hospital.
Dash camera video provided by Daniels made determining the cause of the accident straight-forward, according to Polyard.
First Baptist Pastor Harold Tucker said the church building damaged in the accident was utilized as a fellowship hall and a Sunday school classroom. The building also serves as a community meeting place.
Tucker said he anticipated it would be at least four months before the building would be repaired due to the time it would take to file an insurance claim and find a contractor to do the work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.