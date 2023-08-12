Texas Department of Transportation crews spend long hours in extreme heat to improve roadways. Road crews exist to improve road conditions around the world. In Texas, the work is done by the Texas Department of Transportation employees and contractors. Charged with the safety of its workers, the department strives to ensure the workers stay hydrated, rested and somewhat cooled during long hours of labor.
TxDOT-Tyler District’s Public Information Officer, Jeff Williford, said the entity’s top priority is the safety of those working hard to improve road conditions in order to better serve the community.
“We prepare for the days when temperatures rise,” he said. “We have crews, supervisors and safety teams making sure the guys have what they need. We have what we call hydration huddles. We have cooling-off times, and hydration drinks, similar to sports drinks, provided by the state. We also provide the proper Personal Protective Equipment, including full brim hard hat with neck shade, electrolyte replacements, cooling bandanas, sunscreen, eye-protective sunglasses, 1-gallon personal water jugs, and cooling towels.”
Williford said each crew member is encouraged to have a partner to make sure he or she gets enough water and rest.
“We know the heat can drain you quickly,” he said.
Williford shared that there was one worker in the district who seemed to be struggling in the heat, when his crew partner noticed his difficulty.
“He told him to get in the shade, cool off and get hydrated,” he said. “The heat seemed to affect him harder than he was used to. It can happen quickly.”
Williford added that keeping the workers hydrated and rested also helps to keep the public safe, because it helps the worker to efficiently do the required tasks.
Additionally, Williford said it is important not to stop in the construction zones to speak to workers.
“The crews are hard at work and conversation with the public can be distracting,” he said. “For safety reasons, we discourage anyone from stopping in our work zones.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.