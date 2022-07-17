TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of July 18, 2022. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
Maintenance crews will be performing mill and inlay on US 79 between US 69 and SH 204. Traffic will be shifted to two lanes instead of the usual four lanes. Expect daytime lane closures.
The contractor on the US 84 widening project is scheduled to replace bridge rail and resume widening. Lane closures will be in place. Expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. Completion is anticipated in summer 2022.
The contractor on the F.M. 22 safety widening and bridge replacement project is scheduled to continue base repairs. Expect daily lane closures when work is being done. The bridge is now open to traffic. This project is expected to be completed in summer 2022.
On the SH 21 resurfacing project, expect continued road work construction on driveway upgrades and structure extensions. There are no lane closures expected.
No work is scheduled this week for the SH 135 bridge replacement. The project is currently under time suspension due to migrating birds nesting under the bridges. The project consists of replacing the bridge at Mud Creek and Mud Creek Relief.
