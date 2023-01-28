TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Jan. 30, 2023. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Please slow down and pay attention in work zones.
Cherokee County
Jacksonville maintenance will continue bridge maintenance at various locations throughout the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. Rusk maintenance crews will be widening FM 752 between FM 241 and SH 294. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlled by traffic.
The contractor on the US 84 widening, from 0.43 miles east of SH 110 in Rusk northeast to the Rusk County line in Reklaw, will continue placing embankment, mailboxes, and signs. The contractor is also scheduled to install final striping and rumble strips. Lane closures will be in place. Expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress.
The contractor on the FM safety widening and bridge replacement project, from CR 1512 west of Gallatin east to SH 110, is scheduled to place mailboxes and signs throughout the project. Intermittent lane closures are anticipated.
The contractor on the SH 21 resurfacing project, from the Houston County line east to US 69 in Alto, is scheduled to continue widening and perform base repairs as weather allows. Lane closures are expected.
The contractor on the Mud Creek Bridge and Mud Creek Relief Bridge is scheduled to continue construction of the pavement structure. The road is closed to through traffic. Barricades and signage for the detour are in place.
The contractor on district mill and inlay project is scheduled to work on roadway elements in various locations in Cherokee County. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. This project consists of mill and inlay on various roadways throughout the Tyler District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.