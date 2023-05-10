Tyler Junior College will recognize 1,129 graduates earning 1,293 degrees and certificates during four commencement ceremonies set Friday, May 12, in Wagstaff Gymnasium on the TJC central campus.
The ceremonies will be conducted in the following order:
• 9 a.m. — School of Nursing & Health Sciences
• 11:30 a.m. — School of Engineering, Mathematics & Sciences
• 2 p.m. — School of Professional & Technical Programs
• 4:30 p.m. — School of Humanities, Communications & Fine Arts
Dr. Deana Sheppard, TJC provost and vice president for academic and student affairs, will certify the graduates.
TJC President and CEO Dr. Juan E. Mejia will confer the degrees and certificates of proficiency and present the graduates with their diplomas.
The ceremonies will be broadcast live on the TJC Facebook page and at TJC.edu/Graduation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.