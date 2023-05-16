During Spring 2023 commencement ceremonies on Friday, Tyler Junior College celebrated 1,184 May graduates who earned nearly 1,400 degrees and certificates.
TJC President Dr. Juan E. Mejia conferred the degrees on the graduates during four ceremonies in Wagstaff Gymnasium on the TJC Central Campus.
“Graduation is the day we look forward to all year,” Mejia said in his address. “Graduates, we love you and we already miss you. There is so much excitement and energy here because of you. You are our signature of authenticity for what we are all about.”
Area students graduating TJC were, listed alphabetically by hometown:
ALTO: Josie Selman
BULLARD: Lauren Acker, Patrick Black, Christian Butler, Shanda Collins, McKenna Davis, Kylie Engle, Shelby Hall, Brett Hammons, Nicholas Henriksen, Meagan Hodge, Christian Johnson, Elijah Krieg, Jaycee Limon, Kaylee Marcil, Jacob Moore, Danielle Parker, Victoria Pepple, Samantha Pineda, Sheril Russell, Isaac Sanders, Abigail Smith, John-Avery Sneed, Samuel Thurman, Hipolito Valle, Raelee Walker and Kaila Wimmer
FRANKSTON: Mariana Armendariz, Kelsey Gray, Kinsey Henderson, Ethan Lade, Sydney Morris and Sydney Moseley
JACKSONVILLE: Jennifer Aguilar, Edward Alamilla, Faith Arellano, Yasmin Badgett, Micah Beale, Dayanna Benitez Mendez, Arthur Blount, Jose Candelario, Alexis Chavez, Landyn Davis, Elonda Epps, Cody Frazier, Cody Freeman, Sellena Gerungan, Bailey Helm, Nicole Hinton, Joshua Holcomb, Kimberly Houseal, Aspen Jeffress, Jett Jenkins, Adelene Jimenez, Baileigh Jones, Makayla Jones, Ashley Llanas, Emily Mendoza, Emily Moreira, Ruby Moya, Marco Nunez, Benjamin Parker, Areli Perez, Julisa Perez, Cristian Porras, Isaac Ramirez, Jonathan Ramirez, Nancy Rangel, Kevin Remigio, Ana Reyes, Yoana Rios, Ana Rodriguez Aguilar, Angelli Romero, Angel Rubio, Orlando Ruiz, Kathryn Satterwhite, Kate Smith, Veronica Trujillo, Aron Uribe, Grace Veitch, Aldo Velez, Brianna White, Caroline Wilde and Bryan Yebra
NEW SUMMERFIELD: Mason Wallace
REKLAW: Jayden Sheppard
RUSK: Rikki Chandler, Kenneth Chhuon, Melissa Cummings, Angel Flores, Lane Gilchrest, Erika Gonzalez-Alonso, Jenna Goodwin, Victoria Green, Ty Keith, Dalton Martin, Kyleigh McClure, Kassie Reynolds, Rickey Sadler Jr., and Alexandra Vera
TROUP: Blaine Attaway, Nikki Carnes, Kortlynn Grimes, Kayla Howell, Curliyah Jefferson, Sherry Jones, Emily Krall, Jessica Martin and Shea Schmidt
