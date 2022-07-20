Tyler Junior College will offer a specially designated orientation session for students enrolled in technical programs that are housed at TJC West.
Fall classes begin Monday, Aug. 22.
Prospective students and their families are welcome to attend the free event, which will be held noon-4 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at TJC West, located at 1540 South Southwest Loop 323 in Tyler.
• Orientation will be offered for prospective students in the following TJC technical programs: Automotive technology
• Electrical/electronic controls technology
• Heating and air conditioning technology
• Industrial maintenance technology
• Energy systems technology
• Welding technology
TJC faculty and staff will be on hand to assist with information on:
• Admissions
• Academic advising and registration
• Financial aid and scholarships
• Assistance with tools and textbooks for eligible students
Students will also receive the tool lists for their classes, and tool vendors will also be on site during orientation.
For more information, or to sign up for orientation, call 903-510-3328 or email orientation@tjc.edu.
