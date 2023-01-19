The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor announced the fall 2022 Provost’s Honor Roll and Dean’s Honor Roll.
To be recognized on the Provost’s Honor Roll, a student must achieve a 3.85 grade point average or better on a 4.0 scale. To be named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, a student must achieve a 3.5 to 3.849 grade point average.
Jakayla Pink, of Bullard, and Katherine Hise, of Jacksonville, each earned the distinction of being named to the Dean’s Honor Roll.
For the full honor roll, visit umhb.edu/news.
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor is a Christian university located in Belton, Texas. Chartered in 1845 by the Republic of Texas, UMHB is the oldest continuously operating college in the state. For more information, visit umhb.edu.
