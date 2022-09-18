While the definition of revival may in some circumstances apply to a particular endeavor, such as a period of an artistic or architectural style, or restoration of a piece of furniture, a spiritual revival can, and usually does, involve an aspect of each of the above definitions. Such a revival – or at least, the series of meetings that is hoped to lead to a spiritual revival in Cherokee County – is planned for Oct. 6, 7 and 8 at the Rodeo Arena in Jacksonville.
Organizers of the United We Stand, Cherokee County Revival, are hopeful that the meetings will help to unite the community.
Joe Smith, owner of Joe Smith Plant Farm in Jacksonville, and one of the organizers, said the gathering has been in the planning stages for a couple of years, and believes the time has come to bring the plans to fruition.
“We felt the Holy Spirit’s leading to do this about two years ago,” he said. “We had rallies in Rusk and Alto, and our intention even then was to eventually bring this to Cherokee County as a whole.
“There is so much division in our country. We need to be united for the cause of Christ. People in our county and our country need salvation.”
Smith is also one of the pastors at Sale Barn Sunday, a church located at the Tri-County Sale Barn in New Summerfield.
He said the church was started as a mission to reach those who were not comfortable in traditional churches, but has progressed into an organized church, and many of those who came originally are now part of that church.
Jeff Thompson and Paul Casey are also helping to organize the United We Stand rally, but pastors from nine other area churches will also participate in the planning and production of the event.
“Our mission is to present the Gospel,” Smith said. “We seek to glorify God only. The only one we want to promote is Jesus.”
The event will include at least six speakers, who have already been chosen, and gospel music will accompany the three days of preaching.
Churches of varying denominations and cultures are involved in the event, and Smith said the pastors of the individual churches will decide who from their congregation will offer counseling for those who seek to know more about salvation and the Christian faith, or who come forward in response to an altar call.
Thompson said he is working on organizing a number of singers, bands and choirs to provide music for the gathering. He hopes to use the choirs of churches already planning to participate, especially for music during the altar call. Singers he has already asked to provide music include Michael Knight, Jacob McAnally and Mark Hanks, and others will be added as the event draws closer.
A free meal, provided by Sale Barn Sunday, will be served at 5 p.m. each day, with the revival services to begin at 6:30 p.m.
“We’re preparing 600 burgers each night,” Smith said.
He said the group is hopeful that number will at least equal the number of people coming to hear the gospel message.
The meal will also include French fries and a drink, as well as an option for hot dogs instead of burgers, and Casey is the organizer in charge of that facet of the three-day event.
Revivals are not a new concept. Influenced by the likes of John and Charles Wesley and George Whitfield, Jonathan Edwards preached his famous, “Sinners in the Hands of an Angry God,” in America in the 1730s-40s in colonial Massachusetts. His revival was considered “The Great Awakening.”
A century later, Charles Finney preached the Second Great Awakening, preaching to crowds in large tents. The fiery messages led to changes in social customs, including the Temperance Movement, the antislavery movement, women’s rights, the Salvation Army, the YMCA and growth in a variety of Protestant denominations, according to sharefaith.com)
In the 20th century, evangelists Billy Sunday and later, Billy Graham, drew huge crowds at the revival meetings they held. Graham alone eventually preached more than 400 crusades in 185 countries, and his work continues today under the ministry of all five of his children,
Although interest in annual revival meetings has seemed to wane over the last several years, organizers of United We Stand hope to bring the gospel of Christ under one banner in Cherokee County.
“We believe there is only one way to Heaven, and that is through the Lord Jesus Christ, and Christ alone,” Thompson said.
“We’re doing our best to unite to see revival in our land.”
