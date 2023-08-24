uthealth_east_texas.png

UT Health East Texas has canceled the free virtual seminar scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 31.

The seminar would have featured a presentation on nonsurgical treatment for pain with Michael Galbraith, DO, board-certified family medicine physician, who specializes in sports medicine at UT Health East Texas Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Institute.

A statement from UT Health East Texas indicated the cancellation was due to unforeseen circumstances.

