The UT Health East Texas HOPE Breast Care Center added a new 3D mammography unit in Jacksonville, providing technology that significantly increases the detection of breast cancers. This technology allows images to be divided up in multiple layers, allowing the radiologist to review one layer at a time, reducing the tissue overlap effect. This helps the radiologist find smaller cancers that may be harder to find at an earlier stage.
“The advantage to a 3D mammogram is that it allows us to see through the tissue better than a regular 2D,” said Dr. Brandon Ashton, board-certified diagnostic radiologist at the UT Health East Texas HOPE Breast Cancer. “Any technology we can use to visualize the tissue better, including dividing the image up into multiple slices instead of seeing it as one picture, helps us find breast cancer sooner. Digital breast tomography or 3D mammography also often helps us determine which findings in the breast are not worrisome without calling patients back for additional imaging.”
The completion of this project was made possible by a generous gift from The Nan Travis Foundation.
According to Dr. Ashton, there is no significant difference in the exam for the patient. The difference takes place in what the machine does.
“Everything we do here in breast imaging is to enable us to identify finding breast cancer sooner,” Dr. Ashton said. “Finding breast cancer is important, but it’s not just about detecting the cancer. It’s about finding the cancer at the earliest moment in time. That allows women to receive less aggressive treatment and have much better outcomes. You’re much less likely to die from a breast cancer if it’s found early. That’s the ultimate goal.”
3D mammography also is offered on the mobile mammography unit, which travels to surrounding areas in East Texas. You can find the full mobile mammography unit schedule at UTHealthEastTexas.com/Mammogram, along with other breast care services.
Screening guidelines recommend a baseline screening mammogram at age 35-40 and annual screening mammograms at 40 years and older. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit UTHealthEastTexas.com/Mammogram or call 903-541-5333.
