UT Health East Texas is offering a free, virtual seminar at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31. The seminar will feature a presentation on nonsurgical treatment for pain with Michael Galbraith, DO, board-certified family medicine physician who specializes in sports medicine at UT Health East Texas Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Institute.
The seminar is free, and registration can be completed in advance at UTHealthEastTexas.com/seminars. All who register will receive a direct link by email before the presentation begins. Those registering will have an opportunity to submit a question in advance through the message box. The presentation will premiere on our Facebook page, Facebook.com/UTHealthEastTexas.
About UT Health East Texas
UT Health East Texas provides care through an extensive regional network that includes 10 hospitals, more than 50 clinics, the Olympic Plaza Tower, 13 regional rehabilitation facilities, two freestanding emergency centers, regional home health services covering 41 counties, an EMS fleet of more than 50 ambulances and four helicopters, and a comprehensive seven-trauma center care network, including the region’s only Level 1 trauma facility.
