UT Health East Texas is expanding family medicine services in Jacksonville with the addition of Adriana Sanders, MPAS, PA-C, and Birgit Grubbs, MSN, APRN, FNP-C.
Sanders is a board-certified physician’s assistant and sees patients five years and older.
She chose family medicine because this allows her to treat a variety of patients and conditions, while following their care long term. In addition to family medicine, Sanders has a special interest in allergy and asthma.
“I believe being a physician assistant is about more than saving lives,” she said. “It is about touching lives and having a positive impact, no matter how small, on those who need it most.”
Grubbs has a special interest in family medicine because it allows her to treat all ages and not be limited to a practice specialty. Her goal is to provide individualized care to her patients by acknowledging their unique situations, educating them and their families and providing unconditionally compassionate, high-quality care.
Sanders and Grubbs are each welcoming patients at 203 Nacogdoches St., Ste. 280 in Jacksonville.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 903-541-5396.
About UT Health East Texas
UT Health East Texas is part of an extensive regional network that includes 10 hospitals, more than 50 clinics, the Olympic Plaza Tower, 13 regional rehabilitation facilities, two freestanding emergency centers, regional home health services covering 41 counties, an EMS fleet of more than 50 ambulances and four helicopters, and a comprehensive seven-trauma center care network, including the region’s only Level 1 trauma facility.
As a partner with The University of Texas System, UT Health East Texas is uniquely positioned to provide patients with access to leading-edge research and clinical therapies while training and educating the next generation of physicians and other health professionals. The nationally recognized UT System also includes UT MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, as well as three other major university medical centers located throughout the state.
