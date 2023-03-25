UT Health Jacksonville celebrates new 3D mammography

UT Health East Texas HOPE Breast Center hosted a ribbon-cutting and open house to celebrate the addition of a new 3D mammography machine. The purchase of the new equipment was made possible due to a generous donation from the Nan Travis Foundation.
The 3D mammography machine provides images that are a vast improvement over previous technology and is expected to save the lives of those living in Jacksonville and the surrounding area. For more information, see ‘3D mammography impacting lives for the better’ from our New Beginnings special section either in print or online.
