Tracy Cole, LVN, was selected by UT Health Jacksonville as a DAISY Award winner.
Nurses may be nominated by patients, families and colleagues, and Cole was nominated by a patient.
“It’s hard to be specific because Tracy was very attentive to all aspects of my care. I didn’t have to use my call button for my pain meds. She went above and beyond her job duties by ensuring that no matter what it was I needed or wanted, she would do her best to make it happen for me, including many Jello requests,” the nomination read. “She’s a calming force in a place where anxieties tend to run high right along with emotions. She was one of the best nurses I’ve ever had before.”
As a winner of the DAISY Award, Cole received a certificate, a DAISY Award pin and a sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe. Awards are presented throughout the year at celebrations attended by the honoree’s colleagues, patients and visitors.
The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died in 1999 at age 33 from complications of an autoimmune disease (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.) The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families. Today, this program has been implemented in more the 1,900 healthcare facilities, including UT Health East Texas.
About UT Health East Texas
UT Health East Texas provides care to thousands of patients each year through an extensive regional network that includes 10 hospitals, more than 50 clinics, the Olympic Plaza Tower, 13 regional rehabilitation facilities, two freestanding emergency centers, regional home health services covering 41 counties, an EMS fleet of more than 50 ambulances and four helicopters, and a comprehensive seven-trauma center care network, including the region’s only Level 1 trauma facility.
