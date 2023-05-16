Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Angelina and Nacogdoches Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 1000 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 165.0 feet, Expect flooding to continue for several days with the majority of the gravel access roadway flooded. Boaters and four wheel-operators should use caution traversing both upstream and downstream on the Angelina River as currents can become swift and turbulent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 163.8 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall to 163.7 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then rise to 164.9 feet Thursday morning. It will fall to 164.8 feet early Friday morning. It will then rise to 164.9 feet Friday evening. It will fall again but remain above flood stage. - Flood stage is 161.0 feet. &&