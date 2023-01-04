UT Health Jacksonville welcomed the first baby of the new year at 10:32 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023.
Asher Staten was born to Sarah and Michael Staten weighing 8 pounds, 3.1 ounces and measuring 20 inches. He joins siblings Aurora, 10; Ariel, 8; Alexander, 5; and Arthur, 2.
“Out of all of our kids he has been the most peaceful, quiet baby and just so chill,” said mom Sarah Staten.
Because Asher’s due date wasn’t until Jan. 7, she was not expecting to have the first baby of the new year, but said she was elated when he arrived Jan. 1.
“We’re just in heaven with our new baby,” she said.
About UT Health East Texas
UT Health East Texas provides care to thousands of patients each year through an extensive regional network that includes 10 hospitals, more than 50 clinics, the Olympic Plaza Tower, 13 regional rehabilitation facilities, two freestanding emergency centers, regional home health services covering 41 counties, an EMS fleet of more than 50 ambulances and four helicopters, and a comprehensive seven-trauma center care network, including the region’s only Level 1 trauma facility.
As a partner with The University of Texas System, UT Health East Texas is uniquely positioned to provide patients with access to leading-edge research and clinical therapies while training and educating the next generation of physicians and other health professionals. The nationally recognized UT System also includes UT MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, as well as three other major university medical centers located throughout the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.