UT Health East Texas is expanding obstetrics and gynecology services in Jacksonville with the addition of Adam Newman MD, FACOG.
Newman has practiced around the country, but he is happy to be coming back to Jacksonville because it has always felt like home. “I've been to bigger cities where I felt I didn't have enough time to connect with patients. I would rather have the extra time to get to know them.”
He said that kind of personal approach is a perfect fit for Jacksonville.
“I like being able to walk about town and recognize my patients,” Newman said. “I want to be a part of their lives and not just be the doctor at the office.”
Adam Newman is welcoming patients at 203 Nacogdoches St., Ste. 370 in Jacksonville. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 903-541-5396.
About UT Health East Texas
UT Health East Texas provides care through an extensive regional network that includes 10 hospitals, more than 50 clinics, the Olympic Plaza Tower, 13 regional rehabilitation facilities, two freestanding emergency centers, regional home health services covering 41 counties, an EMS fleet of more than 50 ambulances and four helicopters, and a comprehensive seven-trauma center care network, including the region’s only Level 1 trauma facility.
As a partner with The University of Texas System, UT Health East Texas is uniquely positioned to provide patients with access to leading-edge research and clinical therapies while training and educating the next generation of physicians and other health professionals. The nationally recognized UT System also includes UT MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, as well as three other major university medical centers located throughout the state.
