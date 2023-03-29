Three students from The University of Texas at Tyler Academy of Future Health Professionals have been selected to participate in the Joint Admission Medical Program, a state medical school preparatory program.
This is the third consecutive year for the program to select three JAMP Scholars from UT Tyler. Traditionally, UT Tyler has been allowed a maximum of two students.
“This fact speaks to the quality of our students in the Academy of Future Health Professionals,” said UT Tyler associate professor of chemistry Dr. Rachel Mason, chief health professions adviser and JAMP faculty director. “We are tremendously proud and look forward to seeing these students
flourish in their future careers as doctors.”
JAMP was created by the Texas Legislature to encourage and support highly qualified, economically
disadvantaged Texas resident students pursuing a career in medicine.
The 2023 cohort is listed by hometown with major.
• BULLARD – Maggie Manning, biochemistry and chemistry.
• JACKSONVILLE – Shelby Cumbie, biochemistry.
• TYLER – Amaya Rolling, biology.
Ayaan Khan of Longview, a biochemistry major, was named an alternate.
Opportunities available to JAMP students include scholarships and stipends, summer internships, clinical enrichment experiences, multi-phase MCAT preparation, guaranteed admission to a participating Texas medical school, if all criteria are met, and medical school scholarships.
JAMP is funded through the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and represents a statewide
collaboration between 11 Texas medical schools and 70 public and private undergraduate institutions.
The UT Tyler Academy of Future Health Professionals serves pre-health students preparing to attend a professional school for medicine, dentistry, physician assistant, pharmacy, optometry, chiropractic, physical therapy, occupational therapy, podiatry or veterinary medicine. The academy provides advising and support to help students become the most competitive for professional school admission. For more information, visit uttyler.edu/academy-of-future-health-professionals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.