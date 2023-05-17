The University of Texas at Tyler announced students who were named to the spring 2023 President's Honor Roll and Dean’s List.
To qualify for the President's Honor Roll, a student must have completed, in one semester, 12 or more semester hours of undergraduate college-level credit with an "A" in all courses. To be considered for this recognition, a student must qualify as a matriculated student pursuing a first bachelor's degree. This recognition is made in fall and spring semesters.
President's Honor Roll students by hometown are:
BULLARD
• Kennedy Bowman, College of Arts & Sciences
• Christopher Constante, College of Engineering
• Tanner Fowler, Soules College of Business
• Berlyn Grossman, Soules College of Business
• Brian Hebert, College of Arts & Sciences
• Harrison House, College of Education & Psychology
• Catherine Kimball, College of Education & Psychology
• Angela Martinez, Soules College of Business
• Austin Randall, Soules College of Business
• Yesenia Santillan, Soules College of Business
• Theoren Stroud, College of Engineering
• Jordan Tweedell, School of Health Professions
JACKSONVILLE
• Clarissa Bermudez, School of Health Professions
• Maribel Chaparro Pinales, College of Education & Psychology
• Nathan Coates, Soules College of Business
• Shelby Cumbie, College of Arts & Sciences
• Galilea Galvan, College of Arts & Sciences
• Daniel Rodriguez, Soules College of Business
• Mackenzie Ross, Soules College of Business
• Christopher Sanchez, Soules College of Business
• Daisy Solano, College of Education & Psychology
• Hope Taylor, College of Education & Psychology
• Laurine Ugbebor, School of Nursing
• Keeley Villegas, Soules College of Business
• Manuel Zavala, School of Nursing
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must have completed 12 or more semester hours of undergraduate college-level credit in the awarding semester with a grade point average of at least 3.75. To be considered for this recognition, a student must qualify as a matriculated student pursuing a first bachelor's degree. This recognition is made in fall and spring semesters.
To qualify for the Ben and Maytee Fisch College of Pharmacy Dean's List, a student must have completed six or more credit hours in the awarding semester with a grade point average of at least 3.75.
Dean's List students by hometown are:
BULLARD
• Gavin Hare, College of Education & Psychology
• Analei Herman, College of Education & Psychology
• Macala Hinds, College of Education & Psychology
• Margaret Manning, College of Arts & Sciences
• Brittany Mayne, Soules College of Business
• Hannah Medders, School of Nursing
• Kaylee Ray, College of Education & Psychology
JACKSONVILLE
• Fernanda Arredondo, School of Nursing
• Jose Barcenas, Soules College of Business
• Alejandra Benitez, College of Arts & Sciences
• Josephine Hubbard, School of Nursing
• Ty Killingsworth, Soules College of Business
• Ismael Llovera, College of Arts & Sciences
• Frank Maldonado, College of Engineering
• Jacob Maldonado, Soules College of Business
• Maria Morales, College of Arts & Sciences
• Isai Santamaria, College of Arts & Sciences
• Marcos Trujillo, College of Engineering
• Sophea Ven, School of Nursing
• Nicolas Worsham, College of Arts & Sciences
NEW SUMMERFIELD: Gloria Hernandez, Soules College of Business
RUSK: Kathryn Bennett, College of Arts & Sciences
With a mission to improve educational and healthcare outcomes for East Texas and beyond, UT Tyler offers more than 80 undergraduate and graduate programs to 10,000 students. Classified by Carnegie as a doctoral research institution and by U.S. News & World Report as a national university, UT Tyler has campuses in Tyler, Longview, Palestine and Houston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.