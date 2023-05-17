UT Tyler NEW-brand-header.jpg

The University of Texas at Tyler announced students who were named to the spring 2023 President's Honor Roll and Dean’s List.

To qualify for the President's Honor Roll, a student must have completed, in one semester, 12 or more semester hours of undergraduate college-level credit with an "A" in all courses. To be considered for this recognition, a student must qualify as a matriculated student pursuing a first bachelor's degree. This recognition is made in fall and spring semesters.

President's Honor Roll students by hometown are:

BULLARD

• Kennedy Bowman, College of Arts & Sciences

• Christopher Constante, College of Engineering

• Tanner Fowler, Soules College of Business

• Berlyn Grossman, Soules College of Business

• Brian Hebert, College of Arts & Sciences

• Harrison House, College of Education & Psychology

• Catherine Kimball, College of Education & Psychology

• Angela Martinez, Soules College of Business

• Austin Randall, Soules College of Business

• Yesenia Santillan, Soules College of Business

• Theoren Stroud, College of Engineering

• Jordan Tweedell, School of Health Professions

JACKSONVILLE

• Clarissa Bermudez, School of Health Professions

• Maribel Chaparro Pinales, College of Education & Psychology

• Nathan Coates, Soules College of Business

• Shelby Cumbie, College of Arts & Sciences

• Galilea Galvan, College of Arts & Sciences

• Daniel Rodriguez, Soules College of Business

• Mackenzie Ross, Soules College of Business

• Christopher Sanchez, Soules College of Business

• Daisy Solano, College of Education & Psychology

• Hope Taylor, College of Education & Psychology

• Laurine Ugbebor, School of Nursing

• Keeley Villegas, Soules College of Business

• Manuel Zavala, School of Nursing

To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must have completed 12 or more semester hours of undergraduate college-level credit in the awarding semester with a grade point average of at least 3.75. To be considered for this recognition, a student must qualify as a matriculated student pursuing a first bachelor's degree. This recognition is made in fall and spring semesters. 

To qualify for the Ben and Maytee Fisch College of Pharmacy Dean's List, a student must have completed six or more credit hours in the awarding semester with a grade point average of at least 3.75.

Dean's List students by hometown are:

BULLARD

• Gavin Hare, College of Education & Psychology

• Analei Herman, College of Education & Psychology

• Macala Hinds, College of Education & Psychology

• Margaret Manning, College of Arts & Sciences

• Brittany Mayne, Soules College of Business

• Hannah Medders, School of Nursing

• Kaylee Ray, College of Education & Psychology

JACKSONVILLE

• Fernanda Arredondo, School of Nursing

• Jose Barcenas, Soules College of Business

• Alejandra Benitez, College of Arts & Sciences

• Josephine Hubbard, School of Nursing

• Ty Killingsworth, Soules College of Business

• Ismael Llovera, College of Arts & Sciences

• Frank Maldonado, College of Engineering

• Jacob Maldonado, Soules College of Business

• Maria Morales, College of Arts & Sciences

• Isai Santamaria, College of Arts & Sciences

• Marcos Trujillo, College of Engineering

• Sophea Ven, School of Nursing

• Nicolas Worsham, College of Arts & Sciences

NEW SUMMERFIELD:  Gloria Hernandez, Soules College of Business

RUSK: Kathryn Bennett, College of Arts & Sciences

With a mission to improve educational and healthcare outcomes for East Texas and beyond, UT Tyler offers more than 80 undergraduate and graduate programs to 10,000 students. Classified by Carnegie as a doctoral research institution and by U.S. News & World Report as a national university, UT Tyler has campuses in Tyler, Longview, Palestine and Houston.

