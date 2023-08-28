Six students at The University of Texas at Tyler were named 2023 University of Texas/Texas A&M Investment Management Company Scholars.
The UTIMCO Scholars program prepares undergraduate students for careers in the financial industry.
The scholars participate in an eight-week internship program where they learn from UTIMCO leaders as well as those from top financial firms such as Bridgewater, Greystar, JP Morgan, Fortress and PIMCO. Human resources professionals also provide insight into the recruitment process and offer tips for entering the sector as a young professional.
UT Tyler’s UTIMCO Scholars cohorts are selected from students within the College of Arts and Sciences and Soules College of Business.
“We congratulate these students who will be more than ready for careers in the financial arena, thanks to this beneficial program,” said Dr. Krist Swimberghe, dean of the Soules College.
The 2023 UT Tyler cohort is Bryan Rivas Guzman of Beasley, junior finance major; Austin Randall of Bullard, sophomore accounting major; Anacia Hunter of Henderson, freshman accounting major; Bryson Richards of Jacksonville, sophomore finance major; Maria Rodriguez Buendia of Tyler, sophomore economics major; and Adamaris Lopez of Winona, sophomore accounting major.
“We are proud of these exceptional students and grateful for the mentorship provided by Susan Doty, Distinguished Teaching Professor of Economics in the Department of Social Sciences,” said Dr.Neil Gray, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. “This year’s cohort, all of whom studied economics in their freshman year, are an impressive group.”
For additional information about the program, contact Doty at sdoty@uttyler.edu.
Created in 1996, The University of Texas/Texas A&M Investment Management Company is the first external investment corporation formed by a public university system and oversees investments for both systems. UTIMCO’s mission is to generate superior long-term investment returns to support The University of Texas and Texas A&M University Systems as they provide world-class teaching, push the boundaries of discovery, and achieve excellence in patient health care for the people of Texas and beyond. For more information, visit utimco.org.
With a mission to improve educational and health care outcomes for East Texas and beyond, UT Tyler offers more than 90 undergraduate and graduate programs. Through its alignment with UT Tyler Health Science Center and UT Health East Texas, UT Tyler has unified these entities to serve Texas with quality education, cutting-edge research and excellent patient care. Classified by Carnegie as a doctoral research institution and by U.S. News & World Report as a national university, UT Tyler has campuses in Tyler, Longview, Palestine and Houston.
