While there’s no place like home, it’s still fun to get away from time to time. Going overseas or taking a cruise can be exciting, for sure, but adventure can be had within a 100-mile radius from home, as well.
With rising gasoline prices and financial uncertainty, here is a list of some potential outings relatively close to Jacksonville.
For those interested in history, Fort Worth offers a Texas Civil War Museum, offering a “comprehensive collection of Civil War artifacts in the country, including the largest number of historical Texas battle flags in the state,” according to its literature. Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday, in March through August. The museum is located at 760 Jim Wright Freeway N. in Fort Worth.
In addition to a visit to the Fort Worth Stockyards, visitors to the area can tour the Bureau of Engraving & Printing Western Currency Facility. Those visiting the facility must leave phones in the car, and bags will be searched, but inside, one can learn all kinds of fascinating facts about the billions of dollars printed there. One interesting fact is that every piece of paper currency printed at the facility bears the initials FW in tiny letters somewhere on the bill, in a different location for each denomination.
One new venue in Fort Worth, the Journey Dome, gives visitors a 3-D presentation about stories from the Bible. Currently, the dome presents the stories of Genesis, Jonah and the Whale, and the Nativity, but plans to expand soon to include other stories.
Leaving Fort Worth, one can travel to Waco. Chip and Joanna Gaines’s Magnolia Market is no secret to anyone who watches television and is a favorite tourist destination in the town. Also located near Waco is Homestead Heritage Community. While not strictly Amish, it is an agrarian society that patterns itself after Amish traditions, including the use of draft horses to plow the fields and strong backs to harvest their bounty.
Going farther south, travelers can stop in San Antonio, famous for its River Walk. Scattered along its waterway are dozens of shops and restaurants, but perhaps the most popular adventure is a ride along the river in a pontoon boat complete with tour guide. Of course, a visit to the Alamo is a must, as is a stop to Market Square, the largest Mexican market in the United States, with more than 100 shops.
Near San Antonio, the city of Schertz offers a San Antonio Summer Reptile Expo, to be held on July 15-16, 2023. It will feature a wide range of exotic creatures for sale including snakes, toads, turtles, frogs, lizards, insects, rats, mice, and other kinds of herps from all around the world.
Fredericksburg is not all that far away from San Antonio, where one can enjoy any number of arts and crafts and restaurants featuring menus from around the world. One particular museum offers another lesson for history buffs: the Admiral Nimitz Gallery, George Bush Gallery of the Pacific War, the Plaza of the Presidents, Japanese Garden of Peace, Memorial Walk, and the Pacific Combat Zone are all part of the National Museum of the Pacific War, which was tabbed as the fifth-best history museum in the United States in 2020 by USA Today readers. Dedicated to all those who served in the Pacific War, one can view displays of some of the most notable aspects and events of WWII in the Pacific. Admission: $24 adults; $16 seniors; $7 military with identification; $10 kids 6-plus; 5 and under free.
Fredericksburg Midsummer Trade Days will take place July 14, so if one is already in the vicinity, be sure to stop by the many shops and vendors of antiques, food items and arts-and-crafts.
In fact, depending on the time of year, one can stop at a number of festivals in Texas. Traveling a little farther south, Rockport Summer Weekend Days offers another opportunity on July 14 to visit a market full of vendors. Heading back east, one can stop on the other side of Houston, to attend the Pasadena Summer Mistletoe Market on July 15.. It will host a diverse group of local vendors selling women’s and children’s clothing; handmade and fashion jewelry; home, holiday and garden décor; gourmet food items and much more. Admission: $5 cash entry. Teachers, military and first responders, with ID, and children are allowed free entry. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For those not wanting to travel more than 50 miles from Jacksonville, Tyler offers a number of attractions: Discovery Science Place, Caldwell Zoo, the Rose Garden, and just outside the city limits, Roseland Plantation. Not too far away is Canton, home to the famous First Monday Trades Days, where the entire town is converted to a market for one weekend a month.
The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, but be aware: it will soon undergo construction that will cause its closure until 2025, so be sure to visit before August 28.
Finally, one can just stay in Cherokee County, and Jacksonville in particular. The historical museum in Rusk is a must, as is the Vanishing Texana Museum in Jacksonville, and observing the scenery from Love’s Lookout is a given.
One can stroll the streets of Jacksonville and be treated to culinary offerings ranging from Mexican to Chinese to Italian. An ice cream apothecary will open soon, and several snow cone stands offer an icy way to cool down on hot summer days.
Finally, a visit to the concession stand at Lake Jacksonville offers a way to beat the heat, relax and realize a lot of money, time and exertion has been saved by just “chilling” at home.
