The Vanishing Texana Museum has released the planned exhibit schedule for 2023. The museum features curiosities and antiques from Jacksonville, the surrounding area and beyond.
The planned exhibits for each month are:
• February – Black History Month, including a special exhibit of quilts dedicated to the memory of Willie and Lillie Boyd, longtime residents of Jacksonville
• March – Women of Jacksonville, highlighting women who helped make the community strong
• April – Tintypes, photos printed on small iron plates before photos were printed on paper
• May – Custom horse saddles and collectible barbed wire
• June – Tomato Fest and Basket Factory
• July – Quilt Exhibition
• August – Nichols Cap Gun Exhibit
• September – Civil War history, highlighting Drummer Boys and Letter from the Front
• October – Historic yard sticks
• November – Honoring veterans and their service
• December – Christmas in Jacksonville
Those with items to loan or donate that might be included with any of the listed exhibits, particularly that of October, are asked to contact the museum.
The Vanishing Texana Museum can be contacted by email sent to museum@jacksonvilletx.org.
The Vanishing Texana Museum is located at 302 S. Bolton in Jacksonville and is open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Admission and parking are free.
For more information on the Vanishing Texana Museum, visit jacksonvilletx.org/415/Vanishing-Texana-Museum.
