Now on display at your Vanishing Texana Museum is an exceptional display of Nichols Cap Guns and Toys made right here in Jacksonville. The exhibit is on loan from Richard Strom. While it is only part of his collection, the display includes some very rare pieces. The exhibit fills five display cases and twelve story boards. While Richard modestly declares others have more extensive collections, or possess rarer items, our community expresses their appreciation of his willingness to share his collection with us.
Our “Images of Valor – Hispanics in World War II” exhibit has been extended to Friday, Aug. 26. This moving, 12-piece exhibit, tells the story of everyday men and women of Latino descent who added significantly to our nation’s victory over the Axis Powers during World War II.
A “Sam Houston Exhibit,” with items on loan from the Sam Houston Museum in Huntsville, opens Thursday, Sept. 1. The exhibit will also include many items in our collection that have not been on display before.
We’ve been asked by a few people to host a Carnival Glass/Uranium Glass Exhibit, but need a few more pieces to make it happen. If you have some items to loan the museum for a short exhibit, please contact us at museum@jacksonvilletx.org or leave a message at our office number, 903-586-1696.
Your Vanishing Texana Museum is open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Admission is free at our 300 South Bolton location. We look forward to seeing you soon!
