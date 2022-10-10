A group of 30 home-schooled students and their parents, all from the Palestine community, visited the Vanishing Texana Museum Thursday, Oct. 6.
Opening at a special time, the museum’s curator and docents offered informative tours and collections to attendees in small groups. The visitors enjoyed viewing and interacting with materials from Jacksonville’s history, as well as private collections from local hobbyists.
For over two hours, the guests examined the items on display, which provided a unique learning experience for all attendees.
