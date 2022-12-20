A number of institutions and offices throughout Cherokee County will close Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26, on observance of the Christmas Holiday. They will again close Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 in observance of New Year’s Day. These include Cherokee County governmental offices and the municipal offices of Jacksonville, Bullard, Troup, New Summerfield, Rusk, Alto and Wells.
The Jacksonville Public Library and Vanishing Texana Museum will also close Dec. 23, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, as will the Singletary Memorial Libary, also known as the Rusk Public Library.
The Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library will close on Thursday, Dec. 22, and reopen Tuesday, Dec. 27. The Rube Sessions Library in Wells, which is normally closed Saturday through Monday, will close Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 27 and 28, for the Christmas holiday.
The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce will be closed Friday, Dec. 23 through Tuesday, Jan. 2, for the holidays. The Troup Chamber, as well as the Troup Community Development Corporation will only close Dec. 23, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.
Post offices are set to close Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 in observance of the federal holidays, as will most banking institutions.
