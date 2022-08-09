The name sounds like something straight from “Lord of the Rings,” but a vendor market new to Jacksonville offers shoppers a quick and easy way to find the fresh and homegrown products they might desire.
Labeled “REKO Ring,” the REKO shopping event model originated in Finland and stands for "Fair Trade.” Local producers post their available products each week and consumers pre-order and pay for all products in advance. At a pre-determined date, shoppers arrive at the market destination to pick up the items previously ordered.
Orders are picked up any time during the 1-hour window and shoppers leave with their locally grown, nutritious and healthy foods, according to information listed on the Jacksonville REKO Ring website.
Only approved farmers/producers may post an offering, and only those previously approved by administrators of the website may shop.
The market can be accessed and orders placed by joining the Facebook group, “Jacksonville Texas REKO Ring.” Numerous suppliers currently sell their items through the group, including items such as meat, produce, home-baked goods, jellies, jams, crafts, etc.
Purchases are made via Venmo or PayPal, and can be ordered through each vendor’s individual listing on the REKO Ring site.
Items for the Jacksonville market are picked up between 5 and 6 p.m. on Thursdays, behind Central Baptist Church, 1909 E. Rusk Street.
“It’s so much easier for the farmers,” said Ruth Baugh, owner of Baugh’s Market. “It saves time that could be spent on the farm, and saves having to set-up for the event.
“It also ensure the farmers are paid for their products at a fair price.”
Baugh’s own REKO Ring market offerings may vary slightly each week, but currently includes small batch roasted coffees, olives, oils and vinegars, finishing salts and fresh herbs.
Although her farm hosts other events throughout the year (more about that in an upcoming article), the REKO Ring market enables her to continue offering her products on a regular basis.
Raina Flory is the organizer behind bringing the REKO Ring market to Jacksonville, having previously participated in one out of Smith County. Flory, who also works as a registered nurse, maintains the website and sells her own unique items from her family’s business, The Rugged Cross Farm, offering pastured chicken and turkey and rabbit meat, eggs, goat milk soap and goat milk bath bombs.
Asked why she wanted to organize a REKO Ring for Jacksonville, Flory replied that she saw a need.
“Jacksonville needs a market,” she said. “I like the idea of serving the local community with food grown right here.”
Cynthia Tucker Kline and her husband, Howard, own Dogwood Creek Ranch out of Rusk. She explained how to order from the REKO Ring Facebook page, once someone has asked to join the group and been accepted by the administrator.
“Go to the REKO Ring page. Click on Discussion. Find the vendors by scrolling down. Once you find a vendor that piques your interest, click on See More.
“Choose the item(s) you wish to purchase, then place your order in the Comments section. The vendor will then invoice you and you can pay on Venmo or PayPal. Pick up the items at the site behind Central Baptist Church in Jacksonville. No cash is exchanged at the site, and items are already ready for pick-up,” Kline said.
“REKO assures that products are indeed locally-raised and truly originate from our area,” she said.
For example, cattle at Dogwood Creek Ranch are raised only at the Klein ranch.
“Dogwood Creek Ranch guarantees our beef from birth to processing, utilizing the best conditions possible with no vaccines and no hormones,” she said.
Vendors currently participating in Jacksonville REKO Ring include MEAT PRODUCERS: KT Signature Beef, Crooked B Longhorns, Happy Cattle Beef, Dogwood Creek Ranch and The Rugged Cross Farm; BAKED GOODS: Farm Girl from Scratch, The Honey Bee, The Flour Garden and Rollin-in-Dough; CANNED GOODIES: Bulah’s Best, Front Yard Farm, Soggy Bottom Ranch, JoJo’s Salsa and Baugh’s Market; FOR THE BODY producers: The Rugged Cross Farm, and others who vary from week to week.
Most vendors close their market for orders on Wednesday afternoon, to be ready for Thursday’s delivery, so orders need to be made as quickly as possible to ensure availability. When shoppers arrive to pick up their previously-ordered items, the vendors are ready with signs on or near their vehicles to indicate which vendor is represented.
With a variety of items, and ease of shopping, Jacksonville REKO Ring does seem a “Fair Trade” for all.
