The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce is once again preparing for a hauntingly good Halloween event in downtown Jacksonville. The annual Trunk or Treat is slated for 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
The Chamber is seeking businesses and organizations to register for the event who are willing to set up in downtown, near Commerce and Main, and hand out approximately 4,000 pieces of candy. Participating groups are encouraged to decorate their trunks and, if their business has a mascot, to bring the mascot along. For those who do not have a vehicle available, tables and chairs can be used instead.
There are a few rules participants must follow:
• No Grim Reaper costumes
• No pets
• Any printed material to be disseminated must be pre-approved by the committee and attached to the candy
To register, fill out the form found online at jacksonvilletexas.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/7485, download and return the form to Jacksonville Chamber of Commerc, 1714 E. Rusk St., Jacksonville, Texas 75766; email info@jacksonvilletexas.com or call the Chamber at 903-586-2217.
For those who cannot participate but would like to contribute, candy or monetary donations can be dropped off at the Chamber office or at Southern Serape, 103 E. Commerce.
The deadline to register or to make a donation is Friday, Oct. 28.
The entry fee for Trunk or Treat is $1 or one canned good per trick-or-treater. Proceeds benefit HOPE and the Crisis Center.
For more information, contact event chair Rhonda Ray at Southern Serape Boutique by calling 903-625-0456.
