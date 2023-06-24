Customers in Jacksonville and 19 other Texas cities now have access to higher speeds and greater capacity from Verizon’s 5G network.
Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband brings “power and performance comparable to a wired broadband internet connection to customers’ pockets,” according to a statement from the company.
Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband reportedly enables people to do things on their mobile device that many could only do before when connected to their home internet service. This includes everything from downloading huge documents and streaming movies in HD audio and video, to playing console quality games and conducting video chats, video conferencing and FaceTime calls with clear sound and video.
“Verizon’s expansion into more rural markets across Texas will bring enhanced connectivity across our great state," said State Senator Phil King. "Verizon’s investment in 5G Ultra Wideband service throughout Texas will mean even greater benefits and possibilities to residents and visitors in the Lone Star State."
These deployments use Verizon’s recently acquired C-band spectrum. Verizon will deploy 5G Ultra Wideband using up to 100 MHz of C-Band spectrum in multiple Texas markets, and will add even more bandwidth once all of its licensed spectrum is made available. This additional bandwidth, which will be available at the end of this year, will provide exceptional speed and capacity.
Lastly, the addition of 5G service in Texas will result in exponential increases in data carried into and out of the cell sites serving the community, which requires upgraded fiber optic cable links. Verizon has increased the capacity on the fiber connections in many cell sites so they can carry 10 times the amount of data.
“Verizon is widely known for having an exceptionally reliable 5G network experience, and it’s exciting to see the positive impact our work has had in Texas,” said Phillip French, Vice President of Engineering and Operations for Verizon. “Our network engineers work tirelessly to provide unmatched connectivity to our customers across Texas, and we will not slow down.”
For customers in Texas, the additional coverage and capacity means more customers now have access not only to mobile service, but also Verizon Home Internet service, a different kind of home internet with no data caps.
“It’s ideal for anyone who wants super fast connectivity to stream, game or even work remotely,” reads a statement from Verizon. “Verizon Home Internet is reliable and fast enough to power home connected devices: smart TVs, tablets, phones, gaming consoles and more.”
Other cities affected by this upgrade include Amarillo, Corpus Christi, Memphis, Bangs, Granite Shoals, Monahans, Cleburne, Granbury, Annona, Kaufman, Sherman, Bells, Denison, Collinsville, Mineral Wells, Wichita Falls, Ennis, Weatherford and Terrel.
For more information, visit verizon.com/home.
