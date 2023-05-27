Ah, armadillos – those pesky, hard-shelled, harbingers of Hansen’s Disease – or at least, some are, but it turns out, the fact is better than the fiction. Although the disease, commonly known as leprosy, is still prevalent in certain areas of the world, persons living in the U.S. are relatively safe from the disease.
A recent Facebook discussion turned lively when the topic of leprosy was mentioned, and armadillo lovers everywhere were quick to point out that transmission of the disease is rare in the U.S., although admittedly, the small mammal is more prevalent in the southern states, such as Texas.
Embraceavillage.org reports that only about 150 people are diagnosed in the United States each year, while the country of India suffers the most, with 75,000 new cases reported in 2021. Thankfully, although the disease was once a death sentence, today it can be treated with antibiotics, if caught early.
Frankie Peters, director and owner of All Creatures Rescue and Rehabilitation, said she has treated about five armadillos over the years, with the majority of those being babies left behind when their mother was hit by a car.
“Somebody saw them wandering near their mother, who had been hit,” Peters said. “They picked up the babies and brought them to me. They were too small to be left alone. I kept them until they grew up enough to be released safely.”
Picking up and releasing armadillos is not for the novice, however, Peters said.
“Unless you know what you are doing, I wouldn’t advise it. They have long claws that can tear you up while they are trying to get away,” she said, adding that in twenty-five years of practice, she had never met anyone who had contracted leprosy from any animal. However, she also stated that everyone should be cautious when handling any wild animal.
Peter’s interest in small animal rescue began 25 years ago while she was attending veterinarian technician school in Cincinnati.
“A veterinarian I worked for bet me I could not save a baby squirrel that had been injured. He was wrong; I did, and then released him at six months,” Peters said.
Much of her rehabilitation involves carrying for the injured or left-behind animals, and she said there are usually steps to be completed before the animals are released.
“They usually start out in an incubator,” she said. “Then, they progress to larger and larger areas till they can acclimate. They have to learn to find their own food in the wild, so I start hiding their food. We have slow feeders, and puzzles and some toys designed specifically for that. They have to figure out where the food is.”
Although she likes armadillos, Peters said her favorite animals are skunks.
“They are smart, and they like to rub against your leg like a cat. They have bad eyesight, so I have to talk to them as I am approaching the cage.
“I have only been sprayed once, and that was when I was picking up a skunk that had been hit by a car. I do use gloves when handling one, though, because they are a rabies vector species,” Peters said.
She said that most skunks naturally give off a musky scent, unless they are scared or hurt, and she takes the animals to the veterinarian where she works to ensure they have the proper vaccinations, particularly rabies.
In addition to armadillos and skunks, the vet tech has treated numerous small mammals, including a beaver that was not treated properly before being brought to her, and unfortunately, did not survive.
All Creatures Rescue and Rehabilitation is located at 566 County Road 4103 in Jacksonville. If you find a coon, possum, squirrel, rat, mouse, beaver, or skunk – or armadillo – that needs to be rescued, give Peters a call at 903-570-3238.
