March 29, 50 years ago, the last U.S. combat troops left South Vietnam. The withdrawal ended direct military involvement in the war. The war had been a long, costly and divisive conflict. The Tet Offensive in January 1968 was the beginning of sustained and heavy losses for the U.S. and played an important role in weakening public support.
As they returned home, soldiers were vilified, their emotional wounds never really healing. Some were greeted with a hostile welcome, a type of treatment they didn’t deserve. Others were just ignored, never thanked for their sacrifice. Highlighted here are several from Cherokee County who served honorably and definitely deserve to be remembered!
We’ll start with one who never made it home. Lee Roy Nolley, of the Oakland community near Rusk, served as a machine gunner and was killed in action on April 5, 1969, during a fierce battle. He is one of 3,417 men from Texas who died or went missing during the entire conflict. Of these men, 103 are still considered missing. Recent data proves four more have been found and returned, enabling families to have some degree of closure. Lee Roy’s brother, Tommy, actively works to identify fallen Vietnam soldiers from Cherokee County and preserve their memory.
Army First Class Cecil Dewayne Brown lives in the Mixon community and shared a scrapbook with me, one his wife Donna started as a way to stay connected to a husband so far away. Brown served admirably even in the mist of the most difficult conditions which included enemy fire. As a member of Battery A, 5th Battalion, 4th Artillery in Vietnam the battery of 155mm howitzers provided artillery support for ground troops in the mountainous area near the Laotian border. In the photo of Brown, the mountains can be seen in the background. A quote from a Jacksonville Daily Progress article dated March 7, 1971, reads, “Brown, like his buddies, makes his home in a four ft. deep, cold and damp foxhole…with thunderous explosions filling the night…”
Columbus “Lum” (C.L.) Newburn III served his country as a sergeant in the Army. During 1967-68 as part of the 101st Airborne Division he completed a tour of duty in Vietnam. He was with the 5th Special Forces group, known as the Green Berets. “Lum” Newburn was born October 10, 1946, in Jacksonville and passed away April 21, 2010, in the same city. He attended Jacksonville College, the University of Texas at Austin and Baptist Theological Seminary in Jacksonville. Lum would serve as CEO of Newburn Health Services. His paternal grandfather, Dr. C.L. Newburn, founded Newburn Memorial Hospital in 1917, closed 1985.
Jim Cromwell volunteered and joined the U.S. Navy on the 4th of July, 1962. His “crew cut” photo illustrates how young these men were when they began their service. Cromwell shared, “We deployed aboard air craft carrier USS Ranger,1964-1965. Ranger was the only carrier on station when the Marines first went ashore in Vietnam on March 8, 1965. I found myself as senior Intelligence officer of the Air Wing on board the ship. As such, I briefed air crews as to their target location and appearance as well as to defense elements they might encounter over the target. I usually had photos of the target which my squadron had taken a day or two before...”
Later in his career, Cromwell served as an attorney in the Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps during the period 1971-1985 in Corpus Christi, San Diego, London, England and Washington D.C.
Jacksonville resident Charles Sam Hopkins was a Chaplain in the U. S, Army, 60th Artillery, during 1967-68. He authored a book: A Chaplain Remembers Vietnam. Chapter One is entitled, “What Did You Do in the War Daddy?” Hopkins shared, “Vietnam changes the way you see things forever…For every day of terror, there were weeks and weeks of other exciting experiences. We had some days of hollow boredom too. Hardly anyone ever asks me about what I did during the Vietnam conflict unless they are a fellow veteran who has become aware of my military experiences there…My generation was criticized for participating in our campaigns so we learned not to discuss our experiences in public...”
At the state level, in order to right these wrongs, on March 29, 2014, approximately 5,000 people gathered in Austin for the dedication of the monument to Vietnam Veterans, a permanent tribute to Texans who served.
Locally, to ensure Veterans are not forgotten, the Cherokee County Flag Day committee has compiled a Scrapbook of Memories, a book which features Veterans of all wars, including those who served during the Vietnam era. This publication is being printed by the Cherokee County Historical Commission and the Jacksonville Wednesday Study Club. Editors are Deborah Burkett, Tina Sorrell and Susan Jackson. All proceeds go to preserving the World War I Doughboy statue at Hazel Tilton City Park in downtown Jacksonville.
(If you have stories to share, contact Deborah Burkett debbietroup7@yahoo.com or call 903 752 7850.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.