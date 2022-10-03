Barbara Hugghins doesn’t know what it means to stop working. Although she has been officially retired after 40 years of ministry at First United Methodist Church in Jacksonville, she continues to fill her days with acts of service.
She can be found every Tuesday morning at the park station at Love’s Lookout, where she serves as a hostess, greeting visitors and making sure they have a cup of coffee, if they want, and that they learn a little bit about the area’s history.
In 1985, she was certified as a Diaconal Minister, and she still fulfills some of those duties.
“I still do weddings and funerals,” she said. “During COVID, I conducted quite a few graveside services.”
She came to Jacksonville in 1948 to attend Lon Morris College, where she met and married Gordon L. Hugghins. The couple traveled many places with the U.S. Navy, returning in four years to Jacksonville, where his family owned and operated Nichols Studio and Hugghins Photography, and where she assisted Gordon in his work.
Their children include Gayla Jeanne Hugghins-Greene, Glynda Jane Ross, Gordon Jeffrey Hugghins, Angela Jo Driggs and Gordon Leonard Hugghins. Eleven grandchildren have been born into the family, and a great-grandchild is on the way.
Barbara Hugghins received her Associate of Arts degree from LMC in 1950; Bachelor of Arts for University of Texas-Tyler in 1981, and her Masters of Arts at UTT in 1985. In addition to her ministerial certification, she was ordained a Deacon in the UMC in 1998.
Her service in the church, as well as in the community, includes leading volunteers in outreach, mission trips and projects, including team projects at UMCOR in Baldwin, LA; McCurdy School in Espanola, NM; Mercy Ships Headquarters in Van, and others.
“At Mercy Ships, we did yard work, helped in the kitchen, sorted eyeglasses – whatever was needed. It is a learning experience for volunteers, and helps (the program) as well. Of course, our group usually also gave a monetary donation,” she said, adding that anyone with an interest should stop by the facility for a tour.
Barbara and Gordon Hugghins were also foster parents to several children.
“We had one girl who stayed with us for eight years, and I am still in contact with her,” Barbara said, noting that at the time, foster parents were not allowed to adopt their foster children, although that rule now has been lifted somewhat.
She was one of the founders of the Soup Kitchen at HOPE, which began with a Crockpot of Soup and Sandwiches. She has been active in the Jacksonville Ministerial Alliance, Cherokee County Child and Protective Family Services Board, Rainbow Room, and Court Appointed Special Advocates for children.
When her husband died many years ago, Barbara still had one teenager at home, but becoming a single parent did not slow her down. In fact, her involvement in numerous acts of service earned her many honors, including being named as LMC Distinguished Alumni (95-96); Texas Conference of the UMC Christian Education award (1995); and 1998 Citizen of the Year by Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce.
The Love’s Lookout “gig” is just one of the many activities in which Hugghins participates. She is on the board for the Vanishing Texana museum, is involved with the county’s Genealogy Group, is a member of a book club and enjoys meeting with friends in several birthday clubs.
She directs a Grief Recovery Class at FUMC. She serves each week in the Food Pantry at the church, as well as the clothes closet at the Department of Child and Protective Services, and is still a member of the Cherokee County Child and Protective Services.
When Lon Morris closed a few years ago, she and historian Deborah Burkett traveled to Conroe to retrieve some historical items that had belonged to LMC, but that had been stored in Conroe at the LMC Historical Archives.
“We picked up books, pictures, etc. It took several trips, but we celebrated with a big party when we were done. The items are available now for anyone to view, at the Cherokee Historical Museum in Rusk. Some of them are also available at Bridwell Library at SMU, Perkins; SFA University Library; Vanishing Texana Museum and also the Jacksonville Public Library,” she said.
She said she enjoys traveling with her children, and her hobbies include knitting baby blankets to give away, and reading.
Hugghins remembers celebrating Jacksonville’s Centennial in 1972, and looks forward to doing the same for the Sesquicentennial.
“Jacksonville has been a wonderful community to live in, to raise a family, and to serve,” she said.
