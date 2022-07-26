The city of Troup will recognize 150 years since its founding Saturday, Oct. 8, with a day-long downtown celebration. The day will include a parade, bounce house, entertainment, car and truck show, vendors and a historical display and walk through in the library.
The festivities will begin with a parade beginning at 10 a.m. proceeding through downtown, following the same route as the annual Christmas parade.
A main stage will be located at the old bank building, on the corner of Duvall and N. Georgia. The main stage will feature live entertainment throughout the day, headlined by The Tuxedo Cats; and including Shake, Rattle & Roll, out of Henderson, along with local talent. Anyone who would like to be included as a main stage act, contact organizers by sending an email to troup150th@gmail.com, or by calling 903-574-3928.
A Kid’s Zone will be set up on the east side of Troup First Methodist Church, with bounce houses and face painting available. Organizers are attempting to locate a clown for the Kid’s Zone, although none have yet been confirmed.
A car and truck show will also be included in the celebration. It is set to be located near the library, at 102 S. Georgia.
A historical walk through display will be featured inside the library. This will include photographs and interview videos with people of Troup.
Local businesses will be open during the centennial celebration and there will be a vendor mall, as well. Booth spaces for vendors are $50 each for a 10-by-10 spot. These are open spaces with no electricity. Tables, canopies, seating or other equipment must be provided by the vendor.
T-shirts, caps and ornaments commemorating the event will be made available for purchase.
While details are still being confirmed and other events may be added, sponsors for the sesquicentennial event are being sought.
Various levels of sponsorship are available with benefits increasing with sponsorship amount. Depending upon the level of sponsorship, sponsors may receive acknowledgment on social media, company name/logo on event T-shirts, company name in advertising, shared space on smaller banners and recognized during events, shared recognition on banners and announcements during events, individual recognition on banners and announcement during events.
The next sesquicentennial planning meeting is slated for 6 p.m. Thursday, July 28 at the Cameron-J. Jarvis Municipal Library, 102 S. Georgia.
Follow the Troup Sesquicentennial Celebration Facebook page.
To volunteer, become a sponsor, information on booth rental or for any sesquicentennial-related questions, send email to troup150th@gmail.com, or call 903-574-3928.
