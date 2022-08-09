The East Texas Weekend is conducting a Weekend Wonder contest, created by KLTV, and five finalists have been chosen in each of the 20 categories. Three of the nominees are in Jacksonville.
Winners, announced live on East Texas Now, easttexasnow.live, on Aug. 18, will earn a placard naming them a 2022 Weekend Wonder.
Postmasters Coffee is contending with SHINE, Tyler; Lost Sheep Coffee, Bullard; Clean Brew, Van and Cream & Coffee, Palestine, in the Coffee Shops category.
Assistant Manager Melissa Thrift said they were unaware of who nominated Postmaster’s, but were aware of the nomination itself through an email from contest organizers.
“We feel honored, especially to be listed among so many great coffee shops that have also been nominated. A lot of those we love personally,” Thrift said. “We are very aware that we would not be even celebrating a year if it wasn’t for our faithful and awesome customers, so whoever it is, it means the world to us.”
Thrift agrees that there are several possibilities that could have earned Postmasters Coffee a nomination, including the coffee itself, the service, the business’s availability as a meeting space, and particularly the location.
“When I read the name of the contest, Weekend Wonders, to me, there needs to be something that stands out,” Thrift said. “If they’re going to take a little day trip, there needs to be something that stands out, and I think the fact that we are in a 1930s post office definitely makes us stand out.”
Postmasters Coffee is located at 402 E. Rusk St. and can be found online at postmasterscoffeecompany.com or on Facebook.
In the Family Activity Destinations category, Jacksonville’s Cherokee Trace Drive-Thru Safari is competing against World of Wonders, Longview; Grand Slam, Tyler; Texas State Railroad, Rusk-Palestine and TJC Hudnall Planetarium, Tyler.
Chana Ward, Cherokee Trace Manager, was unaware of the nomination until the Progress contacted the business for comment.
“We’re pretty close to a lot of the surrounding bigger cities, making it an easier destination for short weekend trips,” Ward said. “We’ve got over 550 animals, including 32 different species. It takes over an hour to drive through and you really get to see the animals in their natural habitat.”
Ward also noted the team at Cherokee Trace were constantly attempting to improve the park for both the customers and the animals.
“We really appreciate the support. We appreciate all the community that comes out from near and far,” Ward said of the Weekend Wonder contest.
Cherokee Trace Drive-Thru Safari is located at 1200 CR 4405. The business website is cherokeetrace.com and they also maintain a Facebook page. Additionally, photos and directions to Cherokee Trace are available online at explorejacksonvilletx.org, along with information regarding Love’s Lookout, the final Jacksonville nominee.
Love’s Lookout, nominated as a Scenic View Weekend Wonder, is up against Barnwell Mountain Recreation Area, Gilmer; Davey Dogwood Park, Palestine; Stage Coach Road, Marshall and The Eiffel Tower, Paris.
Jacksonville city staff discovered the nomination through social media feeds.
“Love’s Lookout is such a beautiful destination/quick-stop along your drive. The views are beautiful and during business hours, you will be greeted by lovely folks to talk to, a great selection of informational pamphlets, a good cup of coffee, and the cleanest bathrooms outside of Buc-ee’s,” reads a statement from the city.
The statement also commented on the additional nominees located in Jacksonville.
“We are thrilled to have three amazing Jacksonville locations as finalists in the votes for Weekend Wonders. Love’s Lookout, Postmasters Coffee and Cherokee Trace Drive-Thru Safari are all gems that help make Jacksonville a great place to live.”
The city is grateful to those who have voted, recognizing “the beauty found in Jacksonville,” and encourages people to vote.
“While all the locations to visit are amazing, none quite compare to those nominated in Jacksonville.”
Voting, currently open, will closes at noon Friday, Aug. 12. There is no purchase necessary to cast a ballot. To view the categories and to vote in the Weekend Wonder contest, visit theeasttexasweekend.com/2022/07/28/vote-your-favorite-east-texas-weekend-wonders.
