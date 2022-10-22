Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and for the first time in Cherokee County, voters may cast their ballots at any polling location within the county, just as they’ve been doing for early voting. Cherokee County commissioners voted in favor of county-wide polling in June 2022.
Early voting opens Monday, Oct. 24, and runs through Friday, Nov. 4. Early voting polling locations include the Elections Department, 138 W. Fifth St. in Rusk, the Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce, and River Church, 595 Marcus St. in Alto. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with extended hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1. Votes may be cast 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.
“We encourage voters to try to get out and vote early as Election Day is busier and they may have to wait longer,” Election Administrator Kandace Herring stated.
“I would like to stress to voters how important it is to research candidates and propositions that will appear on the ballot before heading to the polls. This will greatly reduce wait times and time at the machine casting their ballot.”
This advice is especially important for Jacksonville voters, as the city has placed 23 propositions on the ballot. These proposed amendments to the city charter were recommended by the Charter Review Committee. Three updates to the charter have been completed since 1933, with the last taking place in 2008. However, the majority of the language and terminology remains from 1933.
There are sections which go against state law and some references to state law that are no longer valid. References to city positions use he/him pronouns exclusively, omitting female council members, municipal judges and city employees. The charter has provisions for term limits for the mayor, but not other members of the council. These issues are addressed in the proposed amendments.
To view the current city charter and proposed amendments, visit jacksonvilletx.org/714/2022-Charter-Amendments.
Voters in the Carlisle Independent School District will have the opportunity to elect four school board members from the six candidates running. These are, as they appear on the ballot, Joseph Nix, Bobby Davila, Chris Sanders, Tunya Martin Waggoner, Loriin McKnight Mayo and Dale Taylor.
All Cherokee County voters may cast ballots for statewide offices including Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, State Senator and Representative, among many others.
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day at the following locations:
• The River Church-Alto, 595 Marcus St., Alto
• East Lake Baptist Church, 153 Eastdale Ln., Bullard; (corner of FM 345 and Eastdale Ln.)
• Mt. Selman Baptist Church, 47408 Hwy 69, Bullard
• Gallatin Missionary Baptist Church, 252 Melton St., Gallatin
• Cove Springs Community Church, 4948 Hwy 175 W., Jacksonville
• Afton Grove Baptist Church, 360 CR 4208, Jacksonville
• Trail to Christ Cowboy Church, 5858 Hwy 79 W., Jacksonville
• Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce, Jacksonville
• First Christian Church, 1920 Beaumont St., Jacksonville
• Craft Baptist Church, 245 CR 1629, Jacksonville
• Maranatha Community Worship Center, 214 CR 2131, Maydelle
• New Summerfield Church of Christ, 155 Church St., New Summerfield
• Rusk Church of Christ, 397 S. Main St., Rusk
• Shady Grove Church of Christ, 471 FM 2962 S., Rusk
• Blackjack Baptist Church, 18214 Hwy 110 S., Troup
• The River Church-Wells, 264 Rusk Ave., Wells
Again, voters registered in Cherokee County may cast their ballots at any of the listed polling places on Election Day.
To view sample ballots, go to co.cherokee.tx.us and visit the Election Office page, found under the Other County Offices tab. The sample ballots are also available for viewing at the Election Office, 138 W. Fifth St. in Rusk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.