Editor's Note: The previous version of this article had an incorrect date in the headline. It has been updated to reflect the correct date of the event.
The “Walk through History” program will be held at the Old City Cemetery in Jacksonville on Kickapoo Street. This event is part of Jacksonville’s 150th celebration.
Twelve historic figures dressed in period costume will present a program to be held under a huge tent in the middle of the cemetery, with chairs provided for attendees. Each historic figure will speak at the podium; tell stories of Jacksonville and the role they played in its history. Special music will be provided. The program under the tent will be approximately an hour which will leave time for those who want to walk or drive the cemetery to look at gravestones of historic figures.
Master of ceremonies will be former Mayor, M.L. Earle, (born in 1856 and died in 1932). He served as Mayor in the early 1900s. Portraying Earle will be current Jacksonville Mayor Randy Gorham. “They” extend the following invitation, “If you love history, join us 2-4 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Oct. 16, at the Old Jacksonville City Cemetery. You will hear stories from citizens such as: early pioneers, a Republic of Texas soldier, a Hispanic who worked on the railroad and an African American educator and church leader—just to name a few.”
For details contact Deborah Burkett, 903-752-7850 or debbietroup7@yahoo.com
