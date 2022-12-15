wed study club 20221116_103644.jpg
Courtesy photo

Cathi Reed, daughter of Wednesday Study Club member Mary Woolery presented the program at the organization’s regular monthly meeting, held in the coffee alcove of Central Baptist Church in Jacksonville. Reed is the director of the Kids First childcare program at First Baptist Church, Jacksonville. She expounded on the regulations, requirements and challenges of setting up and operating a childcare facility. Hostesses for the Club meeting were Mary Wollery and Mary Sue Bruno.

