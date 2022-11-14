1 study club pic 20221019_120935.jpg
Courtesy photo

The Wednesday Study Club of Jacksonville met for their regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 19, in the beautiful home of Barbara Balch. Hostesses for the meeting were Barbara Balch, Glenda Humphreys, and Becky Westbrook, who also presented a highly entertaining and interesting program on the story behind the song, “Pistol Packin’ Mama,” by Al Dexter. She shared the song’s ties to Jacksonville and Cherokee County. Pictured (from left) are President Tina Sorrel, Becky Westbrook, Glenda Humphreys and Barbara Balch.

