NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Monday, Oct. 10
The Cherokee County Genealogical Society is scheduled to meet at 3 p.m., Monday, Oct. 10, in the community meeting room of the Rusk Public Library, located at 207 E. 6th Street in Rusk. This is a new time of day for the CCGS meeting from past years. No refreshments will be served.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
The Jacksonville city council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at city hall, 315 S. Ragsdale Street.
Thursday, Oct. 13
The Major Thaddeus Beall Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13, at the First Methodist Church, 1031 SE Loop 456, in Jacksonville. The program theme for October is Historical Preservation. Chapter Recording Secretary Elizabeth Bonta’s presentation will be on old cookbook recipes and the DAR cookbook.
Friday-Saturday, Oct. 14-15
A garage sale, benefiting County Roads Rescue, will be conducted 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15, at 211 Prather St. in Jacksonville.
Saturday, Oct. 15
The Children’s Christmas Tree will be accepting applications from families needing assistance in providing Christmas gifts for their children from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Hope, 595 S. Ragsdale. To apply, a family must live within the Jacksonville school district. Applicants are asked to bring current identification, proof of all income, copies of all household bills, social security cards for all members of the household and children’s information, sizes of clothing and shoes, favorite colors, hobbies and gift suggestions for each child.
BBB Central East Texas and the city of Jacksonville will host Shred Day 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at UT Health, 501 S. Jackson. Residents are invited to bring any sensitive documents that need shredding. Documents will be shredded on site and boxes returned.
The Cherokee Civic Theatre opens its 50th season with a production of Nunsense at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Oct. 15. Tickets are available online at cherokeetheatre.net. Members should send email to tickets@cherokeetheatre.net to reserve seats.
Sunday, Oct. 16
The Sesquicentennial Committee invites the public to join them at the Old Jacksonville City Cemetery, located on Kickapoo Street, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, for a walk through history. Twelve individuals will be representing historic figures buried in the cemetery. Dressed in period costume, they will tell stories of early pioneers, a Republic of Texas soldier, a Hispanic who worked on the railroad and an African American educator and church leader among others.
The Cherokee Civic Theatre presents its production of Nunsense at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. Tickets are available online at cherokeetheatre.net. Members should send email to tickets@cherokeetheatre.net to reserve seats.
Saturday, Oct. 22
The downtown street festival celebrating Jacksonville’s 150th anniversary will take place throughout the day Saturday, Oct. 22. The public is invited to attend. The theme is Come Home, Come Downtown, Come Together. There will be lots to do and see as the city commemorates its history, celebrates today and looks forward to the future.
The Cherokee Civic Theatre presents its production of Nunsense at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. Tickets are available online at cherokeetheatre.net. Members should send email to tickets@cherokeetheatre.net to reserve seats.
Sunday, Oct. 23
The Cherokee Civic Theatre presents its production of Nunsense at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. Tickets are available online at cherokeetheatre.net. Members should send email to tickets@cherokeetheatre.net to reserve seats.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Highway 69 Mission, 203 N. Jackson St./US 69, invites the public to a community prayer meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. Any believer with a burden to see God move is welcome.
ONGOING
A city-wide prayer gathering is being hosted at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Hwy 69 Mission, 203 N. Jackson St. Believers of all denominations are invited to join together to seek God’s face and his purpose.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets weekly at noon on Thursdays at the Jacksonville College Library, 105 BJ Albritton Drive. For information on the Kiwanis Club, visit the website kiwanisclubjacksonville.org or their Facebook page.
Alanon Family Group meetings are held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville. If you love someone with a drinking addiction, Alanon can help you. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call Elizabeth at (903) 284-7311.
The Military Veteran Peer Network hosts regular meet and greet events 6-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. They also meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Lion’s Club building, 540 W. 6th St., in Rusk. The organization provides supportive fellowship for veterans and their families. For more information, contact Bradley Erickson, Peer Services Coordinator, at 903-721-2078.
REMEMBER OR HONOR THE VETERANS IN YOUR LIFE. The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, as a fundraising project. Information to be included on each brick includes the name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The bricks will be placed at Buckner Park’s Patriotic Pathway. The cost is $50 per brick. To order, contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-339-1395.
Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love's Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.
County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email countyroadsrescue@gmail.com to arrange a drop-off.
Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Habitat for Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans' residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.
