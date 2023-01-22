Get your non-profit organization and church events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Monday, Jan. 23
The Cherokee County Republican Women will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Woodman of the World, 1800 College Avenue. The meeting is free to attend. New club officers will be installed and President Kim Felt will speak on goals to accomplish in the new year. Rhonda Edwards, Director of Living Alternatives will also be present to present what items are most needed. For more information about CCRW, visit the Cherokee County Republican Women-Texas Facebook page.
Saturday, Jan. 28
The Bullard FFA will host a free barbecue dinner and conduct a live auction Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Bullard Elementary Cafeteria. The meal begins at 5:30, with the live the live auction at 6 p.m., featuring merchandise crafted by students and items donated by Bullard FFA supporters. A silent auction will also be ongoing during this time. For more information, visit the Bullard FFA Facebook page.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Cherokee County Federal Credit Union, 144 N. Henderson, will host Coffee with a Cop from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1. Rusk residents are encouraged to join their local law enforcement officers for coffee and conversation.
Saturday, Feb. 4
County Roads Rescue will host a free microchip clinic from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at their location, 601 Woodlawn Ave., in Jacksonville. Donations are appreciated but not required. The public is also invited to bring in a pet to check for current microchips or for help registering existing chips. For more information about County Roads Rescue, visit countyroadsrescuetx.org or find the non-profit on Facebook.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
The Jacksonville city council will meet in regular monthly session at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at City Hall, 315 S. Ragsdale.
The Bullard city council will meet in regular monthly session at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at City Hall, 114 S. Phillips.
The New Summerfield council will meet in regular monthly session at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at City Hall, 13280 State Hwy 110 North.
ONGOING
A city-wide prayer gathering is being hosted at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Hwy 69 Mission, 203 N. Jackson St. Believers of all denominations are invited to join together to seek God’s face and his purpose.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets weekly at noon on Thursdays at the Jacksonville College Library, 105 BJ Albritton Drive. For information on the Kiwanis Club, visit the website kiwanisclubjacksonville.org or their Facebook page.
Alanon Family Group meetings are held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville. If you love someone with a drinking addiction, Alanon can help you. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call Elizabeth at (903) 284-7311.
The Military Veteran Peer Network hosts regular meet and greet events 6-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. They also meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Lion’s Club building, 540 W. 6th St., in Rusk. The organization provides supportive fellowship for veterans and their families. For more information, contact Bradley Erickson, Peer Services Coordinator, at 903-721-2078.
REMEMBER OR HONOR THE VETERANS IN YOUR LIFE. The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, as a fundraising project. Information to be included on each brick includes the name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The bricks will be placed at Buckner Park’s Patriotic Pathway. The cost is $50 per brick. To order, contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-339-1395.
Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love's Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.
County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email countyroadsrescue@gmail.com to arrange a drop-off.
Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Habitat for Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans' residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.
