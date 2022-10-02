Get your non-profit organization and church events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Monday, Oct. 3
The Board of Directors of the Cherokee County Stock Show and Exposition, Inc. will hold its annual membership meeting beginning at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at 611 Southeast Loop 456, in Jacksonville. Officers and precinct directors will be elected for 2022-2023.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
The Jacksonville Police Department invites the public to celebrate National Night Out beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, in downtown Jacksonville in front of the library. Bounce houses, a dunking booth, touch-a-truck, prizes, giveaways and much more will be part of the celebration. For more information, call 903-586-2546.
National Night Out will be celebrated on the square in downtown Rusk 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4. The Rusk Police Department invites the public to join them for free family fun including raffles, bounce houses, a dunking booth and other activities. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be served free of charge.
For more information, message Rusk Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association on Facebook or contact the police department at 903-683-2677.
Thursday, Oct. 6
The Jacksonville Garden Club will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Postmasters Coffee, located at 402 E. Rusk. The program, ‘Ancient Herbs, Spices and Cuisine,’ will be presented by Paula Compty DuPlant who is the president and founder of Six Mile Garden Club in Hemphill. The public is invited.
Saturday, Oct. 8
The Shacks on Main will be hosting the next Reklaw Trade Day 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. They are located at 140 W Main, Reklaw. Browse through the 60 plus booths filled with flea market finds, antiques, collectibles, refurbished and repurposed furniture, handmade crafts, woodwork, knives, jewelry, trailers of good ol' junk and various product distributors. After all that shopping, sit down and enjoy some grub from the food trucks. Find them on Facebook & Instagram @ The Shacks on Main.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
The Jacksonville city council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at city hall, 315 S. Ragsdale Street.
Sunday, Oct. 16
The Sesquicentennial Committe invites the publicc to join them at the Old Jacksonville City Cemetery, located on Kickapoo Street, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, for a walk through history. Twelve individuals will be representing historic figures buried in the cemetery. Dressed in period costume, they will tell stories of early pioneers, a Republic of Texas soldier, a Hispanic who worked on the railroad and an African American educator and church leader among others.
ONGOING
A city-wide prayer gathering is being hosted at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Hwy 69 Mission, 203 N. Jackson St. Believers of all denominations are invited to join together to seek God’s face and his purpose.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets weekly at noon on Thursdays at the Jacksonville College Library, 105 BJ Albritton Drive. For information on the Kiwanis Club, visit the website kiwanisclubjacksonville.org or their Facebook page.
Alanon Family Group meetings are held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville. If you love someone with a drinking addiction, Alanon can help you. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call Elizabeth at (903) 284-7311.
The Military Veteran Peer Network hosts regular meet and greet events 6-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. They also meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Lion’s Club building, 540 W. 6th St., in Rusk. The organization provides supportive fellowship for veterans and their families. For more information, contact Bradley Erickson, Peer Services Coordinator, at 903-721-2078.
REMEMBER OR HONOR THE VETERANS IN YOUR LIFE. The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, as a fundraising project. Information to be included on each brick includes the name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The bricks will be placed at Buckner Park’s Patriotic Pathway. The cost is $50 per brick. To order, contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-339-1395.
Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love's Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.
County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email countyroadsrescue@gmail.com to arrange a drop-off.
Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Habitat for Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans' residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.
